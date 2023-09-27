Advertise
Winnsboro Fire Department responds to structure fire

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - On Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 1:13 p.m. the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department responded to a call about a structure on First Street.

When units arrived they encountered smoke and heat coming from behind a laundry room wall. Firefighters extinguished that fire and then extinguished the fire that spread to the attic.

No one was injured.

