Winnsboro Fire Department responds to structure fire

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - On Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 1:13 p.m. the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department responded to a call about a structure on First Street.

When units arrived they encountered smoke and heat coming from behind a laundry room wall. Firefighters extinguished that fire and then extinguished the fire that spread to the attic.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.