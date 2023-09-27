Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Willie Roberston to headline entrepreneurship lecture series at Louisiana Tech

(Louisiana Tech University)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson will headline Louisiana Tech University’s Entrepreneurship Lecture Series on Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Robertson turned his family company from a living room operation to a multimillion-dollar enterprise. Today he is the CEO of Buck Commander and Duck Commander - the best-selling duck call brand in the U.S.

Dr. Chris Martin, dean of the College of Business, said the lecture series focuses on a core theme.

“This lecture series is an important one, as it focuses on one of our College’s core academic themes: entrepreneurship,” said Martin. “We’re grateful to Willie for taking the time to speak with our students about his entrepreneurial journey.”

The Entrepreneurship Lecture Series is designed to expand on what students are already learning in the classroom. Topics such as ethics, corporate responsibility, leadership, globalization, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and diversity will be touched on in the series.

The event will be free and open to the public.

For more information on the lecture, contact Mary Susan Britt, executive director of development for the College of Business, at marysusan@latechalumni.org or (318) 257-3741.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police respond to West Monroe accident on I-20
Monroe shooting leaves one man dead
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Feeling Like Summer With a Stretch of Sunshine
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20

Latest News

Ronald Greene
WATCH: Attorney, families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols meet for news conference at Louisiana State Capitol
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after...
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Dredging work on the augmented sill began Sept. 24 and is expected to be completed within 24...
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Louisiana amid saltwater crisis