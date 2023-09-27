Willie Roberston to headline entrepreneurship lecture series at Louisiana Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson will headline Louisiana Tech University’s Entrepreneurship Lecture Series on Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Robertson turned his family company from a living room operation to a multimillion-dollar enterprise. Today he is the CEO of Buck Commander and Duck Commander - the best-selling duck call brand in the U.S.

Dr. Chris Martin, dean of the College of Business, said the lecture series focuses on a core theme.

“This lecture series is an important one, as it focuses on one of our College’s core academic themes: entrepreneurship,” said Martin. “We’re grateful to Willie for taking the time to speak with our students about his entrepreneurial journey.”

The Entrepreneurship Lecture Series is designed to expand on what students are already learning in the classroom. Topics such as ethics, corporate responsibility, leadership, globalization, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and diversity will be touched on in the series.

The event will be free and open to the public.

For more information on the lecture, contact Mary Susan Britt, executive director of development for the College of Business, at marysusan@latechalumni.org or (318) 257-3741.

