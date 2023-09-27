WATCH LIVE: Attorney, families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols meet for news conference at Louisiana State Capitol
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols are coming together, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, for a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol to request federal civil rights charges be filed against those accused of killing Green.
