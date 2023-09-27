Advertise
WATCH LIVE: Attorney, families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols meet for news conference at Louisiana State Capitol

Ronald Greene
Ronald Greene(Source: Family Photo)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols are coming together, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, for a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol to request federal civil rights charges be filed against those accused of killing Green.

To keep up with the live coverage with KNOE Channel 8, visit our Facebook page or watch the video below.

