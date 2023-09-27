Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Six year old saves family from house fire

6-year-old Arianna Prince was awarded the Citizen’s Life Saver Award by the Winnsboro Fire Department after saving her family from a house fire.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - 6-year-old Arianna Prince was awarded the Citizen’s Life Saver Award by the Winnsboro Fire Department after saving her family from a house fire.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Prince woke up to find a cabinet on fire. She quickly alerted her mother and got her family to safety.

Prince told us what to do if a fire occurs at the home.

“You should stay calm and you should crawl out of the fire and then if you get caught on fire you should roll, and then you should call firefighters,” said Prince.

Misty Gorman, Pince’s mother, said she wasn’t aware that a fire had started.

“I didn’t even hear the smoke alarms, she did. So, she was very brave. She ran through the house got me, and then she ran and got her brothers out. Went and got a neighbor and um, she got us out so, we’re very proud of her,” said Gorman.

Winnsboro Interim Fire Chief, Mikala Weems, said she’s grateful for Prince.

“This is a very tragic event but I’m so grateful that we were able to save all of the human lives in this home and I’m so grateful to Arianna for waking up her family and getting them out of the house so that we didn’t have more tragedy added to the losing of their home,” Weems said.

The cause of the fire is unknown but according to the Winnsboro Fire Department, it is believed to be electrical.

The Prince family thanks the community for their outpour of support.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police respond to West Monroe accident on I-20
Monroe shooting leaves one man dead
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Feeling Like Summer With a Stretch of Sunshine
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20

Latest News

KNOE's 70th Anniversary special will be airing on September 27, 2023.
City of Monroe declares ‘KNOE-TV 70 Years of Broadcasting Day’
The taco truck, run by Enrique Magana, serves a four-meat taco that his father made for him and...
Feed Your Soul: Freddie's Tacos
September is Hunger Action Month, and throughout the city of Ruston, residents can help...
Little Free Pantry allows 24/7 access to Ruston community
The Highway Safety Commission along with West Monroe Police and Fire Department, and other...
West Monroe hosts National Car Seat Check Day event