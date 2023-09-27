Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police respond to West Monroe accident on I-20
Monroe shooting leaves one man dead
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
Pitkin woman accused of causing HWY 113 fire
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feeling Like Summer With a Stretch of Sunshine

Latest News

A Jonesboro Police Officer and resident speak out after a chicken chase goes viral. It all...
Chicken leads police officer on chase in Arkansas
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
North Korea says it will expel Travis King, US soldier who crossed into the country
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign
Edward Klarmann was arrested after police said he flipped off and exposed himself to an officer...
Man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer, police say
Road closure announced.
City of West Monroe announces temporary closure of McClendon Church Rd.