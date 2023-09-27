New public charter school hosts meet and greet for parents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) hosted a meet and greet on Sept. 26 for parents with children who are on the autism spectrum.

During the meet and greet, leaders of the school shared a presentation on what the school offers and parents were able to ask questions.

The ACE is a new public charter school that will serve kindergarten through fifth-grade students. The school will have twelve classrooms with a total of eight children in each. The academic program and the essential academic program are designed to be tailored to each student’s needs.

If the school is approved by the Board of Secondary Education (BESE) next month, applications will be open on their website. They can only accept 96 students.

Co-founder Maddie Cannon said ACE was created to provide autistic children with an education that meets their needs.

“As a parent of a child with autism, we struggle daily with putting our kids in a traditional school where sometimes the classrooms are not equipped with the right sensory needs and curriculum to better our children. ACE was founded and designed to empower our kids with autism to become lifelong learners,” said Cannon.

The school will be located at the former Grace Episcopal Middle School in Monroe and if approved the first day of school will be July 29, 2024.

To learn more about the Academy of Collaborative Education school, visit their website.

