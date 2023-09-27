Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Man bitten 41 times in rabid otter attack

The otter likely got rabies from an infected raccoon, according to animal control. (WPBF, LUKE GRAY, CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida man is being treated for rabies after he was attacked by an otter while feeding birds just outside of his backyard.

Joseph Scaglione said he was feeding the birds that gather outside of the gate surrounding his backyard late Wednesday morning when suddenly, all the birds took off.

“Looked up – no hawk. Looked back down, and there was a brown head sticking up over the bank of the pond. At first, I didn’t know it was an otter, but then, I realized that’s an otter,” Scaglione said.

Scaglione said he started backing slowly toward his gate, but when he lifted his hand to close it, the otter quickly pounced, making him trip and fall over. The otter bit him on his legs, hands and arms 41 times.

“My pinky is the worst. I have two puncture wounds. I’m not sure if it goes right through or whatever. One is on the corner of where the cuticle was,” Scaglione said.

Scaglione said he was eventually able to toss the otter away and get to safety.

Later that day, the otter crossed paths with a couple, their baby and their dog in the same neighborhood, according to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. The otter attacked the family’s dog.

Some residents were able to capture the animal by covering it with a recycling bin.

Capt. David Walesky, the assistant director of the county’s animal control branch, said the otter was confirmed to be rabid Saturday, and it was euthanized.

Scaglione is now being treated for rabies. He’s relieved the otter is gone, and he’s already back doing what he loves: feeding the birds.

“It’s nice back out there. We really enjoy it. We have the ducks and the geese that come all the time. We love them, and they know us. It’s a pleasant thing,” Scaglione said.

This is the first otter with rabies the county animal control has seen since 2010. Walesky said it likely got rabies from an infected raccoon.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police respond to West Monroe accident on I-20
Monroe shooting leaves one man dead
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
Pitkin woman accused of causing HWY 113 fire
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm, Sunny through the Weekend

Latest News

FILE - From left, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri...
Frank Rubio sets US space record; 3 astronauts return to Earth after a year in space
UAW strikers were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
5 picketing UAW members recovering after being hit by car
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country
FILE: Packages of cocaine are seen. The objects in the kayak were brick-like packages...
A man is charged with possessing 26 pounds of cocaine in a kayak on a Vermont lake
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces temporary bridge closure in East Carroll Parish