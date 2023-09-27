Lincoln Parish Police Jury holds public hearing to decide what to do with grant money
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Police Jury held a public meeting to hear from their community about what they would want the parish to focus on when applying for the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program. They can apply for up to $3 million dollars from the $12 million dollar grant program.
Residents can submit their ideas to the police jury until October 13.
