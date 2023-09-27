La DOTD announces temporary bridge closure in East Carroll Parish

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that Tensas Bayou Bridge will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, September 27.

The closure is located on La 580 east of Epps. The bridge will be closed approximately two miles east of La 877. The bridge is expected to reopen on Friday, October 6 weather permitting.

DOTD wants to remind motorists to never drive around road-closed barricades for any reason.

There will be detour routes available at La 580, La 877, and La 577.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

