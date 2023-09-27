KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feeling Like Summer With a Stretch of Sunshine

Happy Wednesday! Fog will be possible early this morning. Please exercise caution while driving during your morning commute. Otherwise, expect more sunshine and highs in the 90s. High pressure will be the dominant feature over the next several days. What does that mean for us? We can expect more sunshine, dry weather, and warmer-than-average temperatures. Humidity levels gradually fall heading into the weekend. Just a reminder, the statewide burn ban remains in effect for Louisiana. Please hold off on burning anything outdoors.

Today: Areas of patchy fog this morning, diminishing mid-morning. Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny day with more clouds in the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

Tonight: Clear with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Thursday: It feels like summer with lots more sunshine. Highs reach lower 90s.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the lower 90s.

Sunday: More sunshine and not as humid. Highs will aim for the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: The toasty conditions and sunshine continue. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

