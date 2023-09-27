Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Feeling Like Summer With a Stretch of Sunshine

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The summer-like heat and humidity is with us this afternoon as highs reach the 90s. High pressure will be the dominant feature over the next several days. What does that mean for us? We can expect more sunshine, dry weather, and warmer-than-average temperatures. Humidity levels gradually fall heading into the weekend. Just a reminder, the statewide burn ban remains in effect for Louisiana. Please hold off on burning anything outdoors.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

Tonight: Clear with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Thursday: It feels like summer with lots more sunshine. Highs reach the lower 90s.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the lower 90s.

Sunday: More sunshine and not as humid. Highs will aim for the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: The toasty conditions and sunshine continue. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

