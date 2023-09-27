Advertise
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) -Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash shortly after 5 p.m. on September 26. The crash happened on I-20 near the Cheniere Drew Exit. Selden W. Heatley II, 60, and Seldon J. Heatley, 76, were killed in the crash.

LSP’s initial investigation revealed that a 2011 RV Hurricane driven by Heatley was traveling west on I-20 in the left lane. At the same time, a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling west in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the RV exited the roadway and Heatley attempted to regain control by steering to the right, but overcorrected and struck the Nissan. The RV then exited the right side of the road, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

Both Heatley II and Heatley were pronounced dead at the scene. LSP says restraint use is unknown at this time. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was uninjured. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

