City of West Monroe announces temporary closure of McClendon Church Rd.

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced that McClendon Church Rd. will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, September 27 for drainage improvements.

The closure is located at the intersection of Downing Pines Rd. The road is expected to reopen on October 2.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through construction areas.

