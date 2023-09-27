City of Monroe declares ‘KNOE-TV 70 Years of Broadcasting Day’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has officially recognized Sept. 27, 2023, as “KNOE-TV 70 Years of Broadcasting Day.”

Mayor of Monroe, Friday Ellis, signed the proclamation to celebrate the huge milestone.

The proclamation says the following:

“I, Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe, Louisiana, on behalf of the Monroe City Council and our citizens, deem it an honor and a privilege to congratulate KNOE-TV for its remarkable milestone of seven decades of broadcasting excellence and dedicating to informing, entertaining, and inspiring our viewers. It is with great pride that we proudly proclaim today, September 27, 2023, as ‘KNOE-TV 70 Years of Broadcasting Day’.”

The late James A. Noe, Sr., former Governor of Louisiana, was the owner of KNOE when it first went on air on Sept. 27, 1953. Since its opening day, KNOE has played a vital role in delivering news and keeping the citizens of northeast Louisiana informed.

Viewers can watch the KNOE’s hour-long 70th Anniversary Special Wednesday at 6 p.m.

