Animal advocate group receives little response from survey

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A group called “I Vote for the Voiceless” was formed to help solve the issue of pet overpopulation in Ouachita Parish.

Rita Tucker, a member of the group, said they sent out 32 surveys to elected officials and those running for office in the parish. She said they were emailed on Sept. 6, mailed on Sept. 9, emailed again on Sept. 18, and sent out via Facebook Messenger on Sept. 20.

They have only received five responses.

“The officials have got to step up. This is a problem that’s been ongoing for years,” said Tucker. “We are, you can say euthanize, you can say put down you can say put to sleep. But bottom line, we’re killing them. And they’re not sickly pets for the most part, a lot of them are adoptable pets.”

Tucker said the surveys were sent out as a way to spark a conversation about the severity of pet overpopulation in the parish.

“All we were trying to get is responses from officials to show that they were willing to look at it and to try to improve the situation,” Tucker said.

Shane Smiley, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President, said he thought the survey seemed somewhat biased.

“I think when you get less than 10% of the people that you emailed the survey to respond to it, there’s something that needs to be looked at in terms of your survey,” said Smiley.

Smiley said he chose not to complete the survey because he believed some of the questions were divisive.

“I don’t think that a lot of the candidates want to be included in a survey that could be used against them, it could box them in on one side of the aisle or another,” Smiley said.

Smiley emphasized that he felt the wording of the survey was leaning towards enacting ordinances or laws at the expense of the taxpayer, which he said is a difficult topic to take a side on without further discussion.

“That’s simply my opinion. A number of those questions I don’t think had a right answer,” Smiley said.

But Tucker said the survey was sent out to get a better understanding of which candidates prioritize pet overpopulation but also to highlight the growing problem and the need for change.

“Our rescues and our fosters and our shelter are all overloaded particularly now,” said Tucker. “We need more funds, we need more enforcement of the leash law with animals.”

Tucker said she hopes the survey will at least encourage officials to take action. She also said the parish is always in need of volunteers, fosters, donations, and adoptions.

The surveys were sent to 13 Police Juror candidates, three Sheriff candidates, six State Senator candidates, seven Representative candidates, one Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry candidate, one Monroe City Judge candidate, and one Sterlington Alderman candidate.

