Zoo Buddy: New Louisiana Purchase Exhibit!

Construction is expected to begin in October on the new Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo exhibit.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Crews are about to start construction for the new Louisiana Purchase Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe!

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says demolition of some existing zoo structures is expected to begin October 2, 2023. So, while you’re walking around the zoo be patient and courteous of workers.

She says they’re getting a new alligator exhibit and you’ll be able to feed them.

“We’re also going to have an otter exhibit and our beaver we will move to a big beautiful habitat and we’re bringing another beaver in by the way,” explains Taylor. “And that is also going to be over here by the reptile department. There will be a way better pool for our alligator snapping turtles, you’ll be able to see them a whole lot better. And we’re also going to have a gorgeous habitat for our albino alligators, which we actually have the largest amount of albino alligators in the state of Louisiana.”

She says this will be their first otter exhibit that’s outdoors.

“We’re looking at about 270 days of work happening here. If weather permits, and everything goes according to plan, so we’re looking at probably early summer, this is going to open up for everybody to enjoy,” says Taylor.

During construction, the reptile building will be closed.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the splash pad is only open on weekends now. For the first year, the boat ride is going to remain open during the winter months.

Boo at the Zoo is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

