Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Woman dead after crash in Franklin Parish

(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Tuesday, Sept. 26, shortly after 2 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 865 near Cowart Road that left 48-year-old Katheryn Ferard dead.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that Ferard’s vehicle, a 2004 GMC Yukon, was traveling north on LA Highway 865 when the Yukon ran off the right side of the road. Ferard tried to regain control by steering to the left but overcorrected causing the Yukon to travel off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Ferard was unrestrained. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect Ferard may have been impaired. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Devontavius Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a...
Bastrop police arrest man for attempted second degree murder
Benyaaqob Rawlings
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old
Monroe shooting leaves one man dead

Latest News

Animal advocacy group receives little response from surveys sent to local officials
Animal advocate group receives little response from survey
Animal advocacy group receives little response from surveys sent to local officials
Animal advocacy group receives little response from surveys sent to local officials
Louisiana State Police respond to West Monroe accident on I-20
On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Monroe Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 100...
Police Investigating Deadly Shooting