Woman dead after crash in Franklin Parish

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Tuesday, Sept. 26, shortly after 2 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 865 near Cowart Road that left 48-year-old Katheryn Ferard dead.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that Ferard’s vehicle, a 2004 GMC Yukon, was traveling north on LA Highway 865 when the Yukon ran off the right side of the road. Ferard tried to regain control by steering to the left but overcorrected causing the Yukon to travel off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Ferard was unrestrained. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect Ferard may have been impaired. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

