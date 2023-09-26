Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Devontavius Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a...
Bastrop police arrest man for attempted second degree murder
Benyaaqob Rawlings
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old
Suspect charged
Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested on Grambling University campus

Latest News

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Andrews Air...
Biden joins striking UAW workers in Michigan; White House says he’s first modern president to visit a picket line
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
School hallway generic
Lincoln Parish Schools named No. 2 best school district in Louisiana