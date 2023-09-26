Advertise
Monroe shooting leaves one man dead

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sunday, Sept. 24 at around 9:40 p.m., the Monroe Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 100 block of South 29th Street that left 34-year-old Christopher Johnson dead.

MPD asks that anyone with information should contact them at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

