Louisiana Tech receives $100,000 gifts to grow Human Ecology, Nursing programs

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University’s Ecology and Nursing programs received a $100,000 gift each from 1959 Home Economics graduate Bettye Pate in honor of her late husband to help grow the programs.

The Bettye and Aylon Pate Human Development and Family Science/Nutrition and Dietetics Scholarship and the Bettye and Aylon Pate Nursing Scholarship will provide up to $1,000 per quarter to assist a student pursuing a profession in either of these areas.

“We are deeply honored that Ms. Betty Pate has chosen to develop the Bettye and Aylon Pate Scholarships — both in Human Development and Family Science/Nutrition and Dietetics and in Nursing — that will honor her late husband Aylon while providing significant support for our students,” Dr. Gary Kennedy, Dean of Tech’s College of Applied and Natural Sciences, said. “The School of Human Ecology, which houses the Human Development and Family Science and Nutrition and Dietetics academic degree programs, and the Division of Nursing, which houses the Nursing degree program, are academic units within the College of Applied and Natural Sciences. We appreciate Mrs. Pates’ recognition and support of these diverse academic areas, all of which are essential to the success of our society. Her commitment will be the difference-maker for so many students, and those students will make a difference in their careers for so many others.”

Students must be pursuing a degree in either Human Development and Family Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, or Nursing to be eligible for this scholarship.

