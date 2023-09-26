Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish Schools named No. 2 best school district in Louisiana

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish School District has been named the number two best public school district in Louisiana by Niche. Lincoln Parish was also ranked as the best place to teach in Louisiana, the district with the best teachers, the fifth most diverse district in the state, and the eleventh-best district for athletes.

School districts earn a ranking on the list by scoring high on many factors. Along with the school district, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School was named the best elementary school in Louisiana with Hillcrest Elementary coming in fourth place and Glen View Elementary coming in sixth place. Ruston High School was also named the tenth best high school in Louisiana.

“To be recognized as one of the top districts in Louisiana is an honor and proves that the hard work our students and faculty put in does not go unnoticed”, Mr. Ricky Durrett Lincoln Parish School District Superintendent says. “We are thrilled that not only was our district recognized, but many of our schools are ranked best in the state as well.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Devontavius Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a...
Bastrop police arrest man for attempted second degree murder
Benyaaqob Rawlings
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old
Suspect charged
Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested on Grambling University campus

Latest News

Bettye Pate, Louisiana Tech Class of 1959, has established two scholarships for the University,...
Louisiana Tech receives $100,000 gifts to grow Human Ecology, Nursing programs
Construction is expected to begin in October on the new Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo...
Zoo Buddy: New Louisiana Purchase Exhibit!
Road Closed
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure
Construction is expected to begin in October on the new Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo...
Zoo Buddy: New LA Purchase Exhibit!