Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: AM Fog, Plenty of Sunshine and Dry Weather Ahead

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re kicking Tuesday off with areas of patchy fog. Allow yourself extra time for the morning commute, and drive cautiously. The fog should dissipate by midmorning, and it’s a mostly sunny day. Dry air aloft is cutting back on our rain chance, but we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. High pressure is in control of our weather in the days ahead. We have more sunshine on tap throughout the week, with highs mainly in the low 90s.

Today: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny. There’s only a 10% chance of a stray pop-up shower this afternoon. Highs aim for the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Fog in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Beautiful day. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the lower 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Devontavius Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a...
Bastrop police arrest man for attempted second degree murder
Benyaaqob Rawlings
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old
Suspect charged
Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested on Grambling University campus

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Tuesday, 9/26/23
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter