KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm, Sunny through the Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It was a hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss, with air temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. More of this heat and humidity will be on the way for Wednesday. The humidity will lower through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will range in the low 90s through the weekend. It will be mostly sunny for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be warm and humid, with temperatures down to the upper 60s. It will be mostly clear with patchy fog by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, it will be warm and humid, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s and dew points in the the upper 60s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny weather day. It will be warm as well, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny weather day. It will be warm, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny weather day. It will be warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Monday, the nice, warm weather continues across the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be nice weather day. It will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

