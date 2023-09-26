KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine and Dry Weather Ahead

After a foggy Tuesday morning, the rest of the day brings us a mixture of sun and clouds. Dry air aloft is cutting back on our rain chance, but we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers this afternoon. High pressure is in control of our weather in the days ahead. We have more sunshine on tap throughout the week, with highs mainly in the low 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly sunny afternoon.. There’s only a 10% chance of a stray pop-up shower this afternoon. Highs aim for the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Fog in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Beautiful day. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the lower 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.