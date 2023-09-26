Advertise
City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced that W. Georgia Ave. will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, September 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The closure will be between N. Vienna St. and N. Trenton St. The reason for the closure is due to utility repair.

If you have questions about this closure or others, contact the Publ;ic Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

