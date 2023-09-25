Zachary Police responding to reported school bus crash injuring multiple people
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people have been injured in a reported school bus crash according to the Zachary Police Department.
Officials state that the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at Rollins Road and Old Scenic Highway.
Two people have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials stated.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.
