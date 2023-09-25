Advertise
West Monroe hosts National Car Seat Check Day event

The Highway Safety Commission along with West Monroe Police and Fire Department, and other organizations teamed up to properly install and check car seats at the Assembly Church in West Monroe.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - September 23, 2023 marks National Car Seat Check Day. The Highway Safety Commission along with West Monroe Police and Fire Department, and other organizations teamed up to properly install and check car seats at the Assembly Church in West Monroe.

During the event 27 car seats were properly checked and installed. The volunteers demonstrated and taught attendees how to properly secure car seats in their vehicles.

They also shared tips to ensure children are fastened correctly, and educated those attending on the different car seats, and whether children should be rear-facing or not.

“Nine out of ten car seats are not properly restrained, and that’s kind of a crazy number I know. And we have had several fatalities in our area recently of children that weren’t properly restrained, so that’s just something to remember,” said NELA Highway Safety Coordinator, Susan Mitchell.

To find out more information on how to properly install your child’s car seat, go to the Buckle Up Louisiana Facebook page, or contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722 to schedule an appointment with a car seat technician.

