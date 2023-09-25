Veterans react to $1.8 million grant for Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery improvements

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration will grant the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery $1,810,957 from the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. The funding will be used for the expansion and improvement of the cemetery.

“The men and women who have been laid to rest in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery served our country honorably,” said Senator Cassidy. “This funding ensures that our veterans are taken care of even after they have left us.”

Army Veteran and Ambassador for Veterans, Shereka Devall, expressed her gratitude for the nearly two million dollar grant.

“We are so grateful for this grant so we can keep our cemetery up. We need perpetual care and we can feel confident that we have this already taken care of for generations to come,” said Devall.

