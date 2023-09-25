ULM Jazz Ensemble presents fall concert

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Jazz Ensemble kicks off their fall concert, “As Seen on TV!” on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Auditorium.

The program will feature music from film and television that has been written or arranged for a jazz ensemble.

General admission is $5. ULM students, faculty, and staff can get in for free with their ULM ID.

Director of the ULM Jazz Ensemble and Assistant Professor of Trumpet, Dr. Eric Siereveld, gave some insight into the familiar tunes that will be performed.

“Favorite tunes will include Johnny’s Theme, Theme from Sesame Street, Star Trek, Family Guy, The Flintstones, The Incredibles, and many more! We hope you’ll join us for a blast of musical nostalgia,” Siereveld said.

The Jazz Ensemble performs several on-campus concerts throughout the year and travels throughout Louisiana and surrounding states as musical ambassadors for the university.

For more information about the concert, visit ULM’s website.

