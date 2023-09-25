Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

‘This is sort of a tearjerker’: Nearly 50 war veterans honored with recreated homecoming

Honor Flight’s Top of Virginia chapter said that the homecoming for these veterans’ is 50 years overdue.
By Cora Dickey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Nearly 50 veterans have received the homecoming they deserved in Virginia.

Honor Flight of Top Virginia took the participating veterans in the Shenandoah Valley to view the memorial walls in Washington, D.C., for the wars they fought in, joined by guides from the organization.

The homecoming consisted of an escort into the Rockingham County Fairgrounds followed by a Mission BBQ dinner with desserts from Daughters of the American Revolution’s Massanutten Chapter, and music by the Just Jazzin’ Band.

Retired Sergeant Gary Allman said he appreciated the kindness he received. He saw a major difference in reception compared to his homecoming flight from the Vietnam War, which he remembers vividly.

“Protesters, they weren’t too welcome like everybody was today,” he said. “They called us killers and they tried to spit on us and they threw bricks and rocks at us.”

Members of the James Madison University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) came to show the veterans their support. Many of them said that coming to the event further influenced their military decisions.

“I’m in the Army, I’m actually enlisted and in ROTC, so I definitely want to serve duty. I’m trying to go to dental school, so I serve active duty as a dentist,” Cadet Lynnea Gedney said.

Cheers were heard for all of the veterans, including one of the few military veterans from World War II.

“I saw it before, but this time was different with a lot of people there that I know, but this sort of a tearjerker,” Allman said.

No matter what the connection is, people still feel it’s important to thank veterans for the sacrifices they made.

“I definitely think that we should thank anyone who served in the military because they dedicated their time and their life to our country, and I respect that,” Gedney said.

Allman served in the 4th Infantry Division for two years in the Vietnam War. He said he extended service so he could get out early but has the spirit to serve today.

“I feel like sometimes I need to go back. Now you know that’s just my feelings because there’s things going on I really don’t approve of,” Allman said.

Honor Flight’s Top of Virginia chapter said that the homecoming for these veterans’ is 50 years overdue.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Thomas escaped from authorities during the booking process at Madison Parish Jail, according to...
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

ULM Jazz Ensemble presents fall concert
FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans,...
Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Screenwriters wait to learn terms of deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot