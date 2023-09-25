Advertise
Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested on Grambling University campus

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Erin Deburr after being contacted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

OPSO told LPSO Deburr was wanted for attempted murder in Ouachita Parish. LPSO, LPSO CID, LPNET, and LPSO Special Response Team located Deburr at Grambling State University where he was arrested without incident.

LPSO also obtained a search warrant for Deburr’s dorm room. Valdez Rogers, Deburr’s roommate, received information that Deburr had been arrested and was caught leaving their dorm room with narcotics in an attempt to hide them from detectives.

Deburr was arrested for outstanding warrants for attempted second-degree murder. Rogers was arrested for possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform CDS law, and criminal conspiracy.

