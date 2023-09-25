Student loan repayments begin Oct. 1, exploring pay back options

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Student loan borrowers have a little less than a week before it’s time to pay back their student loans on Oct. 1, 2023.

It’s been a few years since student loan borrowers have had to pay back those loans. KNOE reporter Kenya Ross spoke to a local financial group about how people can regain their confidence when it comes to getting back in the habit of making payments.

“I think the first thing someone should do is explore all options available and educate themselves on those options,” said financial advisor, Jordan Smith, with Oglesby Financial Group in Monroe.

According to BestColleges, more than 600,000 borrowers were eligible for the federal student debt relief program in Louisiana.

“Studentaid.gov has a lot of great options out there. For an example, the SAVE plan - S-A-V-E; it can help make your monthly payments way more manageable. They’ll go based on your income and your family size,” said Smith.

Research.com writes that the average student loan payment amount is $393, with a median of $222 monthly. Smith said there’s still time to decide which student loan payment option will work for someone’s personal financial goals.

“I think a lot of that kind of involves sitting down and revisiting your budget. With a three - three and a half year hiatus of not having to make these payments, your budget and that extra spending went to a lot of consumer discretionary items,” said Smith.

A borrower won’t be reported to the national credit rating agencies if they don’t make a payment until Sept. 30, 2024. But after that date, skipping a payment can affect a credit score. But even if it’s not reported between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024, the interest on the loan will continue to build and that will add to the total amount owed.

