Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Student loan repayments begin Oct. 1, exploring pay back options

Student loan repayments begin Oct. 1, exploring pay back options
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Student loan borrowers have a little less than a week before it’s time to pay back their student loans on Oct. 1, 2023.

It’s been a few years since student loan borrowers have had to pay back those loans. KNOE reporter Kenya Ross spoke to a local financial group about how people can regain their confidence when it comes to getting back in the habit of making payments.

“I think the first thing someone should do is explore all options available and educate themselves on those options,” said financial advisor, Jordan Smith, with Oglesby Financial Group in Monroe.

According to BestColleges, more than 600,000 borrowers were eligible for the federal student debt relief program in Louisiana.

Studentaid.gov has a lot of great options out there. For an example, the SAVE plan - S-A-V-E; it can help make your monthly payments way more manageable. They’ll go based on your income and your family size,” said Smith.

Research.com writes that the average student loan payment amount is $393, with a median of $222 monthly. Smith said there’s still time to decide which student loan payment option will work for someone’s personal financial goals.

“I think a lot of that kind of involves sitting down and revisiting your budget. With a three - three and a half year hiatus of not having to make these payments, your budget and that extra spending went to a lot of consumer discretionary items,” said Smith.

A borrower won’t be reported to the national credit rating agencies if they don’t make a payment until Sept. 30, 2024. But after that date, skipping a payment can affect a credit score. But even if it’s not reported between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024, the interest on the loan will continue to build and that will add to the total amount owed.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Thomas escaped from authorities during the booking process at Madison Parish Jail, according to...
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

NELA Veteran Cemetery Receives Grant
Veterans react to $1.8 million grant for Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery improvements
NELA Veteran Cemetery Receives Grant
NELA Veterans Cemetery Receives Grant
Some are saying the drought has impacted crawfish farms.
Dry Conditions are Impacting the Crawfish Season
Student loan repayments begin Oct. 1, exploring pay back options
Student loan repayments begin Oct. 1, exploring pay back options