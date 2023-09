MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The main phone number (318-329-1200) for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is temporarily experiencing a service outage.

Callers can dial their alternate phone number, 318-324-2500 if they need assistance.

For emergencies, call 911.

We will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.