Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery receives $1.8 million for cemetery improvements, expansion

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, September 25, United States Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will receive $1,810,957 for expansion and improvements to the cemetery.

Funding will be received from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

“The men and women who have been laid to rest in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery served our country honorably,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding ensures that our veterans are taken care of even after they have left us.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect

Latest News

Road closure announced.
City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure
Every Wednesday throughout the month of October there will be performances at Palace Park in...
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Robocalls and text scams