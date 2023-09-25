Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery receives $1.8 million for cemetery improvements, expansion

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, September 25, United States Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will receive $1,810,957 for expansion and improvements to the cemetery.

Funding will be received from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

“The men and women who have been laid to rest in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery served our country honorably,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding ensures that our veterans are taken care of even after they have left us.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.