Little Free Pantry allows 24/7 access to Ruston community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - September is Hunger Action Month, and throughout the city of Ruston, residents can help themselves with nonperishable food items and toiletries thanks to the Little Free Pantry.

The pantry boxes are designed for residents to have free access to essential food items 24/7. This ensures the community has a convenient resource.

Founder Ethan Jeffus said the pantry boxes help fight against hunger.

“Louisiana is top five in food insecurity, and so just seeing the need in our community, and challenging myself to work to address that need by implementing the Little Free Pantries,” said Jeffus.

Jeffus also said this project relies on community engagement and challenges others to give back.

To find out more about Little Free Pantry, visit their website.

