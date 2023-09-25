Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Madison Parish law enforcement is searching for an inmate who escaped while being booked.

The Marquis Thomas was being booked for a narcotic charge. While being at the parish jail, the inmate complained about injuries and was transported to Madison Parish emergency room.

After he was transported back to the jail, the inmate slipped out a door that was unlocked and fled on foot. Law enforcements are still in search on Thomas.

If someone has seen or located the inmate, Madison Parish law enforcement is urging to contact them.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Friday Night Blitz action from Week 4
Franklin Parish dominates Caldwell, Ruston wins thriller over LCA, Sterlington lights up Carroll, Union beats Bastrop, and Wossman falls short to Calvary
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Karl Malone was one of the six athletes honored with a bronze statue in Louisiana Tech's...
Karl Malone statue at Louisiana Tech rekindles discussion of athlete’s past sexual misconduct

Latest News

Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton poses with Reggie Arnold (football),...
Four athletes inducted into A-State Hall of Honor Class of 2023
Monroe Therapeutic Medical
Monroe’s Therapeutic Medical hosts its first ever mental health fair
la tech vs nebraska
Louisiana Tech falls to Nebraska on the road to lose second straight game
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries