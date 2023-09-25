Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Madison Parish law enforcement is searching for an inmate who escaped while being booked.

The Marquis Thomas was being booked for a narcotic charge. While being at the parish jail, the inmate complained about injuries and was transported to Madison Parish emergency room.

After he was transported back to the jail, the inmate slipped out a door that was unlocked and fled on foot. Law enforcements are still in search on Thomas.

If someone has seen or located the inmate, Madison Parish law enforcement is urging to contact them.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.