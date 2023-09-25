KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Wet Start to the Workweek

Rain showers will continue to track across the ArkLaMiss this morning. The rain activity gradually diminishes in coverage as we approach lunchtime. We’re not expecting any severe weather. However, heavy rainfall could lead to ponding on the roadways. Allow yourself extra travel time and take it slow on the roads. Tuesday will be much drier, with only a limited chance for rain. Sunshine returns Wednesday, and highs climb near 90 degrees.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. A few stray thunderstorms are possible. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs are near 90 degrees.

Thursday: More sunshine with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Beautiful and toasty day. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures are expected to top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Keeping the sunshine around with highs near 90 degrees.

