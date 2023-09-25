Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Wet Start to the Workweek

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain showers will continue to track across the ArkLaMiss this morning. The rain activity gradually diminishes in coverage as we approach lunchtime. We’re not expecting any severe weather. However, heavy rainfall could lead to ponding on the roadways. Allow yourself extra travel time and take it slow on the roads. Tuesday will be much drier, with only a limited chance for rain. Sunshine returns Wednesday, and highs climb near 90 degrees.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. A few stray thunderstorms are possible. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs are near 90 degrees.

Thursday: More sunshine with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Beautiful and toasty day. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures are expected to top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Keeping the sunshine around with highs near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Monday, 9/25/23
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell