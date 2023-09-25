Advertise
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Limited Rain Chances, Then Plenty of Sunshine

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After morning showers across the ArkLaMiss, more showers are possible this evening and then again Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine will take over for the rest of the week and into the weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s through much of this week into the weekend.

Tonight will be a partly cloudy night with early rain showers. Temperatures will lower to near 70 degrees. There is a chance for fog as well.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day. There will be a few afternoon rain showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with less humidity. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 90s

