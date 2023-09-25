KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Wet Start to the Workweek

We had some good rain this morning across the ArkLaMiss. We still stand the chance to see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Hold on to your rain gear, just in case. Tuesday will be much drier, with only a limited chance of rain. Sunshine returns Wednesday, and highs through the week are near 90 degrees.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated thundershowers possible. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Morning sunshine will give way to clouds in the afternoon. A few stray thundershowers are possible. Highs reach the upper 80s, but a few low 90s are not out of the question.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs are near 90 degrees.

Thursday: More sunshine with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Beautiful and toasty day. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures are expected to top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Keeping the sunshine around with highs near 90 degrees.

