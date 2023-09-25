Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 3-year-old and 5-year-old of Vicksburg.
Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, is described as a Black girl of unknown height and weight.
Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, is described as a Black boy of unknown height and weight.
On Wednesday, September 20, Tamerikaya and Benyaaqob were last seen at 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.
Investigators believe they may be accompanied by Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.
Eric is described as a Black man around five feet, ten inches.
Ronneisha is described as a Black woman around five feet, three inches.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya, Benyaaqob, Eric, or Ronneisha, contact the Flora Police Department at (601) 879-8871.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.