Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old

Benyaaqob Rawlings
Benyaaqob Rawlings(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 3-year-old and 5-year-old of Vicksburg.

Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, is described as a Black girl of unknown height and weight.

Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, is described as a Black boy of unknown height and weight.

On Wednesday, September 20, Tamerikaya and Benyaaqob were last seen at 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.

Investigators believe they may be accompanied by Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.

Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.
Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.(MBI)

Eric is described as a Black man around five feet, ten inches.

Ronneisha is described as a Black woman around five feet, three inches.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya, Benyaaqob, Eric, or Ronneisha, contact the Flora Police Department at (601) 879-8871.

