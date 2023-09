WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced that Otis St. at N. 7th St. will be closed temporarily starting on Monday, September 25.

The closure is due to a road improvement project. The road is expected to be closed for two weeks.

The city says motorists can still access Otis St. at the Trenton St. intersection.

