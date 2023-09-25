The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As we inch closer to the end of September, a local organization is preparing for a month of fun in October. The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is preparing for its Brown Bag Concert Series.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of October there will be performances at Palace Park in Monroe at Noon. There will be a specific artist designated for each day and the events will be free of charge.

The performances are as follows:

October 4th: Josh Love.

October 11th: Clara Rae.

October 18: Homegrown Band.

October 25th: Denene Stringfellow.

