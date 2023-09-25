Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe

Every Wednesday throughout the month of October there will be performances at Palace Park in Monroe at Noon.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As we inch closer to the end of September, a local organization is preparing for a month of fun in October. The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is preparing for its Brown Bag Concert Series.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of October there will be performances at Palace Park in Monroe at Noon. There will be a specific artist designated for each day and the events will be free of charge.

The performances are as follows:

  • October 4th: Josh Love.
  • October 11th: Clara Rae.
  • October 18: Homegrown Band.
  • October 25th: Denene Stringfellow.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect

Latest News

The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Robocalls and text scams
BBB: Robocalls and text scams
BBB: Robo calls and text scams
September is Hunger Action Month, and throughout the city of Ruston, residents can help...
Little Free Pantry allows 24/7 access to Ruston community