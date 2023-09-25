BBB: Robocalls and text scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about a scam that’s circulating across the United States. She says robocalls and robo-texts are once again on the rise, and according to the AARP, they’re up 18% this year.

Deal referenced an example of a person receiving a text message from the Social Security Administration that says they’ve added money to the person’s account, but they still have to apply for it. Deal says if they’ve added money to your account and sent you a letter to confirm it, never click on it. She says scammers will ask you to fill out an application with “C Solution Group”.

Deal says you should never visit that site, as it is forbidden. This risks the chance of you losing your personal information and possibly downloading ransomware and spyware.

To avoid these scams, she says you should:

Do not engage with texts from unknown numbers.

Avoid clicking on links from texts.

Never share sensitive personal or financial information by text.

Report texting scam attempts to your wireless service provider.

Filter out junk texts.

