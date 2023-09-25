Advertise
Bastrop police arrest man for attempted second degree murder

Devontavius Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a...
Devontavius Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.(Source: Bastrop Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police received a panicked 911 call from a woman on September 25, 2023. During the call, dispatchers could hear yelling in the background followed by numerous gunshots.

When officers arrived at the residence, they located the female victim who said she was attacked by Devontavius Wilson. She told officers that Wilson took out a handgun and proceeded to fire shots forcing her to flee into the woods and hide. She said she hid until Wilson stole her vehicle and left the residence.

Bastrop police and Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office began searching for the vehicle. Soon after the search began, a 911 call came in stating a male, later identified as Wilson, arrived at Morehouse General Emergency Room and threw a gun and a large amount of cash outside the door to the ER. Officers were able to locate Wilson inside the hospital and took him into custody.

Wilson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

