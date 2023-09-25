Aaron’s Aces: Zheric Hill, Aiden Anding, David

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Bearcats’ defense suffocated Lafayette Christian’s high power offense in week four. A big reason why was because of Zheric Hill and Aiden Anding. Hill finished with 14 tackles and a pick six, Anding had two interceptions, three tackles and one sack. For West Monroe, their star wide receiver David Moore had a game to remember against Scotlandville. Moore put up two touchdowns in two plays in the first quarter. All three playmakers earned themselves Aaron’s Aces honors for the week.

