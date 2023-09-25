Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Aaron’s Aces: Zheric Hill, Aiden Anding, David

By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Bearcats’ defense suffocated Lafayette Christian’s high power offense in week four. A big reason why was because of Zheric Hill and Aiden Anding. Hill finished with 14 tackles and a pick six, Anding had two interceptions, three tackles and one sack. For West Monroe, their star wide receiver David Moore had a game to remember against Scotlandville. Moore put up two touchdowns in two plays in the first quarter. All three playmakers earned themselves Aaron’s Aces honors for the week.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Months long OPSO investigation leads to Mississippi man’s arrest
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Thomas escaped from authorities during the booking process at Madison Parish Jail, according to...
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

RUSTON AND WEST MONROE
Aaron's Aces: Zheric Hill, Aiden Anding, David Moore
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4
Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton poses with Reggie Arnold (football),...
Four athletes inducted into A-State Hall of Honor Class of 2023
la tech vs nebraska
Louisiana Tech falls to Nebraska on the road to lose second straight game