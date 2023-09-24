Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect
Traffic Alert: 1-20 crash causes traffic congestion
Karl Malone was one of the six athletes honored with a bronze statue in Louisiana Tech's...
Karl Malone statue at Louisiana Tech rekindles discussion of athlete’s past sexual misconduct
Jessie Tyler Rhodes, 28, was arrested on September 22 by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
La. AG seeks help with investigation into child porn case involving West Monroe man
Monroe police is searching for two individuals for questioning regarding a robbery investigation.
Monroe police searching for individuals regarding robbery investigation

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
Speaker McCarthy gives in to hard-line conservatives in hopes of solving government funding impasse
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes South of El Dorado