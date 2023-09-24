Monroe’s Therapeutic Medical hosts its first ever mental health fair

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Therapeutic Medical and Psychiatric Services hosted its first annual mental health fair in Monroe Saturday. Multiple venders from across the region attended with the goal of bringing awareness to the community.

Venders covered a variety of services including substance abuse, mental health diagnoses and sex trafficking awareness.

“We don’t have enough mental health teaching in our community,” nurse practitioner Diane Davis said. “Mental health providers are limited, therapists are limited, and so many people need our services.”

If you or loved ones are experiencing thoughts of mental illness, Therapeutic Medical is urging to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

