Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe’s Therapeutic Medical hosts its first ever mental health fair

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Therapeutic Medical and Psychiatric Services hosted its first annual mental health fair in Monroe Saturday. Multiple venders from across the region attended with the goal of bringing awareness to the community.

Venders covered a variety of services including substance abuse, mental health diagnoses and sex trafficking awareness.

“We don’t have enough mental health teaching in our community,” nurse practitioner Diane Davis said. “Mental health providers are limited, therapists are limited, and so many people need our services.”

If you or loved ones are experiencing thoughts of mental illness, Therapeutic Medical is urging to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Karl Malone was one of the six athletes honored with a bronze statue in Louisiana Tech's...
Karl Malone statue at Louisiana Tech rekindles discussion of athlete’s past sexual misconduct
Friday Night Blitz action from Week 4
Franklin Parish dominates Caldwell, Ruston wins thriller over LCA, Sterlington lights up Carroll, Union beats Bastrop, and Wossman falls short to Calvary
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

la tech vs nebraska
Louisiana Tech falls to Nebraska on the road to lose second straight game
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
The Academy of Collaborative Education, or ACE, will be hosting a meet and greet on September 26.
Academy of Collaborative Education to host meet & greet event in Monroe
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado