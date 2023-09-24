Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Male body pulled Sunday from Lake Pontchartrain, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a male body was pulled out of Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday morning...
New Orleans police said a male body was pulled out of Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday morning (Sept. 24) (WVUE file photo)(Source: WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead male’s body was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday morning (Sept. 24), New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said it was investigating the incident as an “unclassified death,” because “initial information shows a male victim reportedly fell into Lake Pontchartrain earlier this morning.”

It was unclear whether the victim fell into the water from a boat or other watercraft or from a pier or other extension.

The NOPD said that the US Coast Guard and the Levee District Police assisted in the body’s retrieval from near the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
Plane crashes south of El Dorado
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries
Law enforcement in Madison Parish searching for escaped inmate
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect

Latest News

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery receives $1.8 million for cemetery improvements, expansion
Every Wednesday throughout the month of October there will be performances at Palace Park in...
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
The Brown Bag Concert Series is returning to Monroe
People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Robocalls and text scams
BBB: Robocalls and text scams
BBB: Robo calls and text scams