Male body pulled Sunday from Lake Pontchartrain, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead male’s body was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday morning (Sept. 24), New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said it was investigating the incident as an “unclassified death,” because “initial information shows a male victim reportedly fell into Lake Pontchartrain earlier this morning.”

It was unclear whether the victim fell into the water from a boat or other watercraft or from a pier or other extension.

The NOPD said that the US Coast Guard and the Levee District Police assisted in the body’s retrieval from near the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.