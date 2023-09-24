Louisiana Tech falls to Nebraska on the road to lose second straight game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs limped into Memorial Stadium without their starting quarterback and running back but Tech showed that they still have a lot of fight left in them. The Bulldogs held Nebraska to only 28 points but what hurt them was letting the Cornhuskers control the clock with over 300 yards on the ground. Louisiana Tech now looks forward to a C-USA matchup with UTEP on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.