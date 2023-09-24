Golf cart accident occurs near Eddie G. Robinson stadium, two treated for non-life threatening injuries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police received a call about a golf cart accident at the rear of stadium support near Eddie Robinson stadium on Saturday, Sept 23. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a Grambling State University student lost control of their golf cart.

The golf cart flipped, striking a Texas Southern band member and landing on another Texas Southern band member. One victim sustained a contusion on the left arm and pain on the left side while the other had injuries to the mouth, nose, and head.

Both were transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center and released later that night. The driver refused treatment.

